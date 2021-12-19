Meyer comments on Lawrence, if he will be a successful pro

Just 13 games into his tenure as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer was fired by the franchise shortly after midnight on Thursday with the Jaguars sitting at 2-11 and Meyer embroiled in controversy.

Meyer made his first public comments since being fired and apologized to Jacksonville in an exclusive interview with NFL.com and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, which was published Saturday.

In the extensive interview which touched on a number of different topics, Meyer was asked about former Clemson star and current Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has no shortage of upside and potential but has struggled at times this season to the tune of a 58.2 percent completion percentage with nine touchdown passes and 14 interceptions, and a passer rating of 68.9.

Despite those numbers and the struggles Lawrence has experienced in his first NFL campaign, Meyer is still confident that the face of the Jaguars franchise will be a successful pro signal-caller.

“He’s going to be great,” Meyer said. “He’s 22 years old, thrust into a place that lost 15 straight games. He had some devastating injuries to his offensive skill guys — (DJ) Chark went down and (Travis) Etienne, then (Jamal) Agnew and then our TE Dan Arnold. Those are our fast guys. And we had enough (talent), I’m not blaming that, but we had to be more creative. I just think we could’ve done better. But there is zero doubt Trevor is going to be a great NFL quarterback.”

Lawrence and the Jaguars return to action on Sunday against the Houston Texans in Jacksonville.

