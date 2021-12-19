What They Are Saying: Clemson signees shine in state championship victories

Saturday night was a big one for two of Clemson’s signees.

Both Westlake (Texas) five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik and Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) three-star linebacker Wade Woodaz played in the final games of their respective high school careers with a state championship on the line.

Needless to say, they both delivered.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying”, we take a look at what’s being said on Twitter about the two Clemson signees following Saturday’s impressive performances:

Meanwhile, in Texas, @CadeKlubnikQB threw 4 TDs in Austin Westlake's win, joining #TXHSFB legend Kyler Murray (Allen HS) among career undefeated starting quarterbacks to be part of three consecutive state title teams in Texas' highest classification. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) December 19, 2021

TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE❗️ Cade Klubnik to Jaden Greathouse for 62 yards!!!!! Austin Westlake 13, Denton Guyer 7 | 1st Quarter 2:50#txhsfb #UILState pic.twitter.com/hiaxBcc6yl — Juwan Davis (@MrJDavis96) December 19, 2021

10:18, Q3 — Patience pays off. Cade Klubnik rolls out, waits a bit, then finds a wide open Bryce Chambers for a 15-yard touchdown to put Westlake up. Westlake 20, Guyer 14. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/eJGtaxsiDZ — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) December 19, 2021

TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE❗️ Cade Klubnik hits Bryce Chambers Austin Westlake 20, Denton Guyer 14 | 3rd Quarter 10:18#txhsfb #UILState pic.twitter.com/a6bFs67qzl — Juwan Davis (@MrJDavis96) December 19, 2021

Westlake senior QB Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) has caught fire🔥 He connects with junior WR Jaden Greathouse (@jadengreat1) for a 71-yard TD pass, his 3rd of this half The Chaps are starting to run away with this one now up 37-21 on Denton Guyer with 9:05 to go in Q4 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/cI48M4jN0t — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 19, 2021

Cade Klubnik — in his last high school game before headed to Clemson — is 14-for-21 for 271 passing yards and four touchdowns. Also, sheesh. https://t.co/B07Eys552i — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) December 19, 2021

Let's talk about another record. Cade Klubnik entered this game with 7,271 yards and 83 TD passing, per Todd Dodge. He has now broken Westlake's career passing record of 7,491 passing yards previously held by Sam Ehlinger. He needs 2 TD passes to match Ehlinger's school record. — Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) December 19, 2021

Hey Disney, If y’all need a sports broadcaster in the movie, give me a call. •3-peat

•final game of Coach Todd Dodge’s career

•Cade Klubnik finishes his HS career 33-0 as a starter https://t.co/XzCnwYp7gb — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) December 19, 2021

For one last time, Westlake head coach Todd Dodge embraces his quarterback, Cade Klubnik. #UILState #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/JJb5eEariR — Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) December 19, 2021

The Tigers and Eagles exchange punts, good coverage by Wade Woodaz on 3rd down. Jesuit ball at its 30. 2:34 to go 1Q: Jesuit 7

PF 7#AMDG pic.twitter.com/8wfPYcdcWV — Jesuit Tigers Football (@JesuitTigers_FB) December 19, 2021

These @JesuitTigers_FB are some ferocious hitters. @ClemsonFB signee @WadeWoodaz_ just blew up a Pine Forest run in the back for a loss #Clemson #ClemsonFootball #FHSAA — Central Florida High School Football Recruiting (@football305407) December 19, 2021

Clemson signee Wade Woodaz with a big hit and stuff on second down. Tigers D stops Pine Forest again on 3rd, but Eagles go for it on 4th and short from their own 34 and make it@JesuitTigers_FB @JesuitTampaFL #FHSAA @avillamarzo @PascoCountyFB #HSFB #StateChamps pic.twitter.com/1YQgzyKsHA — TampaBeacon (@BeaconTampa) December 19, 2021

15-0! STATE CHAMPIONS! Jesuit 35, Pine Forest 29#AMDG pic.twitter.com/9A5USzYL33 — Jesuit Tigers Football (@JesuitTigers_FB) December 19, 2021

