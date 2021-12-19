What They Are Saying: Clemson signees shine in state championship victories

Recruiting

December 19, 2021 7:57 am

Saturday night was a big one for two of Clemson’s signees.

Both Westlake (Texas) five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik and Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) three-star linebacker Wade Woodaz played in the final games of their respective high school careers with a state championship on the line.

Needless to say, they both delivered.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying”, we take a look at what’s being said on Twitter about the two Clemson signees following Saturday’s impressive performances:

