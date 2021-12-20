Dad Jokes Duel featuring former Tiger Jayron Kearse

Former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse, now with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, went head-to-head with Cowboys cornerback teammate Anthony Brown in a Dad Jokes Duel.

The rules are simple: Whoever laughs the most loses, whoever laughs the least wins. The winner gets tickets to WrestleMania.

Check out the video below from the Cowboys featuring Kearse, a two-year starter for the Tigers from 2014-15 who is now in his sixth NFL season:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.