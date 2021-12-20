Elite Lone Star State DB impressed by Swinney, Clemson

Clemson is keeping tabs on this elite defensive back from the Lone Star State.

Brewer High School (Fort Worth, Texas) four-star cornerback Jordon Johnson-Rubell, one of the nation’s top prospects in the class of 2024, is on Clemson’s future recruiting radar. And the Tigers are certainly on Johnson-Rubell’s radar, too, as he has plenty of interest in Dabo Swinney’s program.

“I like the tradition at Clemson,” Johnson-Rubell told The Clemson Insider recently. “What Coach Swinney is doing over there is impressive.”

Johnson-Rubell, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore, has racked up close to 20 scholarship offers already. His offer list features schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas A&M, TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor, to name some.

It’s too early in the recruiting process for him to single out any favorites, with so many schools showing interest and the fact college coaches aren’t allowed to directly contact 2024 prospects yet due to NCAA rules.

“I’m feeling love from all my schools,” he said. “They’re all even in my eyes right now with the love aspect.”

Of course, Clemson typically doesn’t begin offering prospects until the summer before their junior year, per Swinney’s program policy. But the Tigers are keeping an eye on Johnson-Rubell, including cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, whom Johnson-Rubell hopes to get to know better once Reed can start actively reaching out to him next September.

“I will be happy to gain a relationship with Coach Reed, most definitely,” he said.

This season, Johnson-Rubell made game-day visits to Alabama, Oklahoma and TCU. He has his sights set on making a trip to Clemson this offseason.

“Sometime next summer a visit at Clemson will be very exciting,” he said.

The Tigers could be a major player in his recruitment if they decide to extend an offer down the road.

“Getting an offer from Clemson will be exciting because it has been a powerhouse for the last couple of years,” he said. “It will impact my recruiting due to the tradition at Clemson!”

Johnson-Rubell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 prospect from Texas, No. 3 cornerback nationally and No. 28 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class.

As a sophomore this season, he recorded 65 tackles, a pick-six, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble while making the transition to safety after playing corner his freshman year.

