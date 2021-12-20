Former Tiger done for the year

A former Clemson star’s 2021 season in the NFL has come to an end.

Ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced several roster moves, including former Tiger cornerback Trayvon Mullen being placed on the reserve/injured list.

It is the second time this season that Mullen has been placed on IR, which means he is done for the year. This time, he was placed on IR due to a toe issue.

Mullen played in five games this season, tallying 20 total tackles, four passes defended and an interception.

Mullen, an All-ACC performer at Clemson in 2018 and second-round pick of the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft, is in his third season with the franchise.

#Raiders place CB Trayvon Mullen on IR for second time this season so he is done for the year — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 20, 2021

We have activated TE Nick Bowers from Reserve/Injured and activated G Lester Cotton and WR Tyron Johnson from the practice squad. We have also placed CB Nate Hobbs on Reserve/COVID-19 list

and CB Trayvon Mullen on Reserve/Injured list. pic.twitter.com/QcbzVUw59a — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 20, 2021

