Journeyman defensive end turned full-time starter, former Tiger talks long road to NFL success

This week, Mike Klis of 9news in Denver caught up with former Clemson lineman DeShawn Williams and talked to Williams about his “complicated” start to NFL.

Williams, now a full-time starter in Denver, had been cut 11 times by multiple NFL teams after joining the league as an undrafted free agent. He started his career in Cincinnati before being cut and re-signed to the practice squad. From there he would jump to the Dolphins, Colts, back to the Broncos, to Canada, and then back to the Broncos for his third stint with the team.

Through all the turmoil, Williams never gave up, and his hard work is starting to pay off. Now a regular in the starting lineup, Williams is in the midst of a great season.

“I feel I’m brought on this world to play football,” Williams said. “I’m not the biggest, I’m not the tallest. But somehow, some way, I find my way to the ball. I just feel like I have a knack for football. I feel I’m made for it.”

Williams even shared a funny story about being cut by the Broncos, and on his way to Carolina to do workouts, the Broncos reached back out. They wanted Williams to stay in Denver. So while sitting on the plane, about to take off, he reached out to his agent and said he wanted to stay. Phone calls were quickly made, and the plane turned around on the taxiway, returning to the gate to let Williams get off.

Looking back it seems like a good call. Now firmly in place as a Denver starter, Williams’ NFL career seems to be going great — and hopefully will continue for years to come.

