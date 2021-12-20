The Insider Report - Soccer Parade, Sunny Forecast and more

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.
A sunny forecast to report tonight. When will Clemson hold a parade for the national championship soccer team? Which top Texas WR in getting a strong push from the Tigers now? Is another Mukuba on the radar for the Tigers? All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report (FREE).
If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.
Picture courtesy Clemson Athletics.
Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.
Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.