Wilkins says he 'went rogue' with his wild TD celebration

Believe it or not, Christian Wilkins says he was “holding back” during his celebration after scoring a touchdown in Sunday’s game.

And that’s saying something, as the former Clemson star and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman went berserk after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass to give the Dolphins a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter of their eventual 31-24 win over the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

“I was holding back, honestly,” Wilkins said to reporters after the game. “You ain’t seen me at a wedding or at a bar mitzvah or nothing like that. Then that’s when the moves are on full display.”

While Wilkins may not have busted out his full repertoire of celebratory antics, the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder nonetheless put on a show following his “thick-six.”

After lining up as a fullback, running a shallow route past the goal line and then securing the touchdown reception from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Wilkins leaped into the stands before doing “the worm” in the end zone, among other gestures, as his teammates danced around him.

“It was definitely exciting,” Wilkins said. “It was cool. I was happy I was able to make a play for my team. But yeah, I don’t know how I squeezed all that into 40 seconds or into however long the play clock was or whatever the heck, because I felt like I was going for a while. I enjoyed it. It was fun. Glad I could make a play for my team.”

Wilkins says his celebration wasn’t planned – instead, he had intended to pay homage to Dolphins rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was out for the game due to being on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Instead, in the words of Wilkins, he ended up going “rogue” with his post-touchdown tomfoolery.

“I just went with it, just did whatever felt good in my soul,” Wilkins said. “None of it was planned. I did mess up because the one thing I did have planned if I scored today, I wanted to do ‘The Waddle.’ Obviously, Jaylen didn’t play today, so I wanted to give him some love. So, sorry about that, Jay. But yeah, I kind of went rogue with my celebration. That was the only thing I had planned.”

As Wilkins said, he reserves his full display of moves for weddings or bar mitzvahs.

So, you may ask, what dances does he break out at those festivities?

“Like I said, I don’t really like to talk about it,” Wilkins said. “I’ll be about it, you know what I’m saying. If I go to a wedding or a bar mitzvah, I’ll do my thing and have a good time with it.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

