Brother of former Clemson standout dishes on new offer from Tigers

Dabo Swinney phoned the younger brother of a former Clemson star on Monday evening.

Clemson’s head coach had some important news. He was offering Jahiem Lawson, a three-star class of 2022 defensive end from nearby Daniel High School, a scholarship.

When Lawson picked up the phone, he was nervous but really excited.

He wasn’t sure when it was going to happen, but he was hopeful that the offer was gonna come eventually. It did Monday.

“He said he loved the way I played and love the way I get after the quarterback,” Lawson told The Clemson Insider. “It means a lot because I always grew up watching this team and grew up around the environment.”

Jahiem, of course, is the younger brother of former Clemson and current New York Jets defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Shaq’s reaction?

“He was very excited for me,” Jahiem said. “Just talking me up.”

While he’s been to The Valley plenty of times before, Jahiem set up an official visit from Jan. 14-16. He indicated to TCI that he would like to make his visit before making an eventual college decision.

A 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior, Jahiem also has offers from Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Missouri, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, Kent State and Central Michigan.

Since the early signing period, he’s heard from schools like Tulane and Florida State, in addition to Clemson.

This season, as an all-state selection and region co-defensive MVP, Jahiem tallied 75 tackles, 25 for loss, 11 sacks, two blocked kicks and two touchdowns to help Daniel win the state title for a second straight year.

He also recorded three sacks in the North-South All-Star Game and was named the Defensive MVP for his performance.

Jahiem is someone who loves to get after the quarterback. He has a high twitch and is really athletic coming off that edge.

Swinney indicated that Clemson is happy with its numbers across the defensive line, but would like to add at least one more player between now and February.

The Tigers could have found their answer in Jahiem.