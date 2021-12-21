Clemson commit heading to Oklahoma

A four-star prospect in the class of 2022 that has been publicly committed to Clemson since July appears to now be an Oklahoma Sooner.

While Hays (Kan.) four-star linebacker Jaren Kanak had not officially announced a flip to Oklahoma as of Tuesday afternoon, a search on the school’s website confirms that he is now enrolled as a student there, and our sources confirm he is expected to be a Sooner.

Kanak (6-2, 210) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in Kansas, No. 6 athlete nationally and No. 121 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

He was recruited to Clemson by former Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who is of course now the Sooners’ new head coach.