Radakovich: Clemson's in good hands with Neff

Former Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich took time on his appearance on the ACC Network’s Packer and Durham show Tuesday morning to let Tiger fans know they will be in good hands with Graham Neff.

“I also need to let you know that back here at Clemson, both of your alma maters, you are going to be in great hands,” Radakovich said. “Graham Neff, who has been the deputy there for the last eight years, is really ready and is really excited about the opportunity to lead the Tigers and he is going to do an awesome job.”

Former Tiger All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain joined Packer as the host for Tuesday’s edition of the Packer and Durham show.

