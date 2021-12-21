Talented Texas athlete ‘would really consider’ following in his brother’s footsteps at Clemson

The younger brother of a standout Clemson defender would love to follow in his bro’s footsteps down the road and play for the Tigers as well.

Fatu Mukuba is very familiar with Clemson and was at Death Valley a lot this season to watch his brother, Andrew Mukuba, ball out during his freshman year as a safety for the Tigers.

Fatu – a sophomore wide receiver/defensive back at LBJ Early College High School in Austin, Texas – already has early offers from UTSA and Tulsa, and hopes to see Clemson come calling with an offer in the future.

“I feel like it’s a great school,” Fatu told The Clemson Insider recently. “I’ve been up there multiple times, and I’ve experienced how fun it is in Death Valley and stuff. So if I was to get that offer, I would really consider going there, too.”

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound class of 2024 prospect is proud of the way Andrew performed this season en route to being named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and a freshman All-American selection by the Maxwell Football Club.

“I was very proud of him,” Fatu said. “I didn’t really have a lot of words. It’s in the bloodline, that’s what it really is. My brother is one of the best players in his class.”

The love that Clemson fans showed for Andrew stood out to Fatu when he was in Tiger Town for games this season.

“It’s like every time we’re up there and we leave the games, then we have a whole bunch of people come up, telling us how great my brother does, how he’s a great player here, he’s a great person and the things he does are just good,” Fatu said.

Fatu has heard plenty of good things from Andrew about his freshman year at Clemson and suiting up for Dabo Swinney’s team.

“He really enjoyed it up there at Clemson,” Fatu said, “and they really love him, so he really felt comfortable up there.”

Swinney has made a big impression on Fatu when they’ve had the chance to interact while he’s been on campus in the past.

“He’s a cool guy,” Fatu said. “He doesn’t have a lot to him – he’s simple, cool and is able to get the job done with coaching on the field.”

Fatu had a strong sophomore season on the field in 2021, playing both ways for an LBJ team that went 15-1 and made it to the 4A Division 1 state title game. Missouri is another school showing early interest in Fatu, who also went to a game at Texas A&M this season in addition to the Clemson games he attended.

