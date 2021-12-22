Clemson reaching out more to teammate of 5-star signee

Following an impressive performance in Texas’s 6A State Championship, in which he was named the game’s offensive MVP, Clemson has vamped up its interest in the teammate of a class of 2022 signee.

Jaden Greathouse, a 2023 four-star wide receiver from Austin’s (Texas) Westlake High School was in contact with Clemson wide receiver coach Tyler Grisham, as recently as this past weekend.

Greathouse is teammates with Clemson’s five-star quarterback signee Cade Klubnik. The two maintain a close relationship on and off the field, one which could continue at the next level, now that the Tigers are expressing more interest.

“With Cade [Klubnik] being committed to Clemson already, he has a good relationship with the coaches, so he’s been helping out, giving them info on me,” Greathouse told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Monday. “So, they’ve started to reach out a little bit more.”

Greathouse is planning on sending his season highlights to Grisham in the near future and is hopeful that they’ll continue to have communication.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Grisham a little bit, here and there,” he said.

Greathouse is a strong, physical receiver who loves to watch wide receivers like Julio Jones and Davante Adams. He’s always studying their film and copying their moves to take his game to the next level.

It certainly helped for Klubnik to have a receiver of that caliber out wide.

What would it mean for Greathouse to have an opportunity to play with his close, personal friend at the next level?

“Cade’s my brother for sure,” Greathouse said. “We’ve been playing for so long and we have incredible chemistry. I’m sure that would continue at the next level.

That, of course, was on display in Westlake’s 40-21 state championship victory this past Saturday. Greathouse recorded 236 receiving yards — a Texas state championship game record — and three receiving touchdowns (62, 69 and 71 yards) in the win.

Westlake was down 14-13 to Denton Guyer at halftime, but veteran leaders like Klubnik and Greathouse never flinched. They went out there and executed, outscoring Guyer 27-7 in the second half, to secure the program’s third-straight state title victory.

“None of us were worried, we’ve been doing this for so long now,” he said. “We knew how the second half was gonna go. We just needed to go out there and execute the game plan.”

Besides Westlake’s now-former legendary head coach, Todd Dodge, there are few people better equipped to talk about the person Klubnik is on and off the field. We know how good of a player he is, but Greathouse was able to give a better look into who his friend and teammate is as a person.

“Cade’s one of the greatest people that I know,” Greathouse said. “He’s an incredible role model and an incredible leader. He’s a man of God and has a great relationship with his faith. I mean every single day he’s just looking to improve himself, help others and live the best life that he can.”

With that being said, what has Klubnik told Greathouse about Clemson?

“He loves all the coaches there,” Greathouse said. “He took a lot of time with God to help guide him in his decision and he feels very confident about it.”

As far as his own recruitment is concerned, Greathouse is hopeful that now that his junior season is over, he can start taking a lot more visits, while continuing to build relationships with all the coaches that are currently recruiting him.

What are some of the more important factors he’s looking for in a school at the next level?

“Just a place where I can get my degree and become not just a better football player, but a better man,” he said. “And hopefully, a place that’ll develop me and take me to the next level.”

Greathouse ranks as the No. 17 wide receiver and No. 106 overall prospect in this 2023 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He currently holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, SMU, Texas,​​ Texas A&M and West Virginia.

As mentioned before, his recruitment is wide open at the moment. There is certainly mutual interest between him and Clemson.

“My recruitment’s open to everybody and obviously, I would love to get in communication a lot more with them, start building relationships and take a visit out there,” Greathouse said.

