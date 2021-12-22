Tigers make final schools list for one of nation's top D-linemen

One of the nation’s top defensive linemen named Clemson among his top schools Wednesday night via social media.

Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star defensive end Derrick LeBlanc announced a final seven that includes the Tigers along with Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and UCF.

LeBlanc (6-5, 255) is ranked as high as the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 13 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 13 defensive lineman and No. 84 overall prospect in his class.

The Tigers extended an offer to LeBlanc in September.

“Oh, I was so happy,” he said to The Clemson Insider after receiving an offer from the Tigers. “They offered me with my mom and my dad right next to me.”

LeBlanc camped at Clemson this past summer and returned to campus on Oct. 30 for the Tigers’ game vs. Florida State.

LeBlanc also announced Wednesday night that he will be committing soon.

When it comes to a school at the next level, there’s a lot of things that LeBlanc is considering, but there’s one thing, in particular, he’s keying in on. “It’s a lot of things for me, like the environment, of course, the education,” he said. “It’s really for me about the strength coaches and everything because you’re going to spend more time with your position and strength coaches more than anything, so building a relationship with them and being cool with them is important to me. When I went up (to Clemson), I talked to the strength coach (Joey Batson) for almost two hours.”