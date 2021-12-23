Many feel former Tiger snubbed by Pro Bowl

Many feel former Tiger snubbed by Pro Bowl

Football

Many feel former Tiger snubbed by Pro Bowl

By December 23, 2021 8:16 pm

By |

A former Tiger was snubbed from making his first career Pro Bowl and Clemson and Falcons fans alike were up in arms about the news.

A.J. Terell has statistically been one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL this season. He has only allowed 23 receptions on the year and hasn’t allowed an opposing receiver to go over 35 yards this season.

Opposing quarterbacks are not throwing Terrell’s way, as he has the lowest completion percentage against him and yards allowed per completion, among qualified cornerbacks.

As Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 rated cornerback this season, it’s hard to fathom why Terrell was left off the Pro Bowl roster. Unfortunately, he plays in a conference that is also home to the likes of Jalen Ramsey, Trevon Diggs, Marshon Lattimore and Darius Slay.

There surely will be plenty of Pro Bowl opportunities for Terrell in the future.

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

17m

Clemson Football has released the first installment of its new series, Life in the League, highlighting what NFL Tigers are passionate about off the football field. You can check it out below: (…)

8hr

Clemson has officially lost another commitment in the class of 2022. Hays (Kan.) High School four-star linebacker Jaren Kanak announced his decommitment from Dabo Swinney’s program on Thursday via social media. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home