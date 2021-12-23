Many feel former Tiger snubbed by Pro Bowl

A former Tiger was snubbed from making his first career Pro Bowl and Clemson and Falcons fans alike were up in arms about the news.

A.J. Terell has statistically been one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL this season. He has only allowed 23 receptions on the year and hasn’t allowed an opposing receiver to go over 35 yards this season.

Opposing quarterbacks are not throwing Terrell’s way, as he has the lowest completion percentage against him and yards allowed per completion, among qualified cornerbacks.

As Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 rated cornerback this season, it’s hard to fathom why Terrell was left off the Pro Bowl roster. Unfortunately, he plays in a conference that is also home to the likes of Jalen Ramsey, Trevon Diggs, Marshon Lattimore and Darius Slay.

There surely will be plenty of Pro Bowl opportunities for Terrell in the future.

Biggest #ProBowl Snubs and who got in instead:

Cordarelle Patterson (James Conner)

Devondre Campbell (Just a bad voting system/Chandler Jones)

AJ Terrell (Slay or Diggs)

Antoine Winfield (All 3 NFC Safeties)

Kolton Miller (Orlando Brown) — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) December 23, 2021

Only CB with a 90+ coverage grade this season A.J. Terrell 🔒 pic.twitter.com/11egEsOCrM — PFF (@PFF) December 23, 2021