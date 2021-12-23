What They Are Saying: Nothing but positive reactions to Neff hire

Football

By December 23, 2021 5:45 pm

Clemson University made it official Thursday that Graham Neff will be the next Athletic Director for the Tigers. Rave reviews of Neff came quickly on Twitter.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we look at what is being said on Twitter about Neff’s hire.

