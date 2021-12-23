What They Are Saying: Nothing but positive reactions to Neff hire

Clemson University made it official Thursday that Graham Neff will be the next Athletic Director for the Tigers. Rave reviews of Neff came quickly on Twitter.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we look at what is being said on Twitter about Neff’s hire.

No one more deserving of this opportunity than Graham Neff, who at 38 is now Clemson AD https://t.co/LN8vbS0ZRJ — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 23, 2021

Massive congrats to @GrahamNeff! So happy for you my man! Truly deserving!!! https://t.co/DFxuYpiAtR — Josh Brooks (@Brooks_UGA) December 23, 2021

The perfect hire. — Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) December 23, 2021

Lot of transition at #Clemson, but promotion of Graham Neff to athletic director provides stability. President Jim Clements: "Graham is a highly sought-after athletics administrator, a brilliant and selfless leader, and we’re thrilled about his vision for Clemson athletics.” — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 23, 2021

Clemson officially promotes deputy AD Graham Neff to athletic director, replacing Dan Radakovich — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 23, 2021

As good as it gets in today’s college athletics. Clemson wins today in a big way and didn’t have to take the field. Congrats to @GrahamNeff and best wishes ahead. https://t.co/GvuAIhyNCQ — Wes Durham (@WesDurham) December 23, 2021

Well-deserved. Excited for @GrahamNeff and the whole family. This has been a long time coming and Clemson is in great hands. https://t.co/MPxe1nYlLp — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) December 23, 2021

Let’s go!!!! Grand slam. — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) December 23, 2021

Couldn't be more proud of @GrahamNeff. Clemson is in great hands, and will continue to grow under his leadership of the department. — Dan Radakovich (@DanRadakovich) December 23, 2021

@GrahamNeff is a home run hire! Couldn’t have picked a better man to lead the Clemson Tigers! https://t.co/OfcvwSonC1 — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) December 23, 2021

