Clemson in contact with highly-touted uncommitted defensive lineman

The Clemson Insider has learned that Clemson has recently gotten in contact with an uncommitted prospect in the class of 2022.

Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Christen Miller has been in contact with Todd Bates. The two have been speaking on the phone with one another as of late.

“He wants to get to know me and how he would love to coach me,” Miller said when asked about the message he’s received from Clemson’s defensive tackles coach/recruiting coordinator.

He described Bates as a “stand-up guy” with a “good rap sheet.”

Miller says that he has discussed an offer with Bates and that the Tigers could be a serious contender in his recruitment. He also indicated that he is currently unsure if an official visit will take place, but it’s certainly a possibility.

What is Miller looking for in a school at the next level?

“A place to call home and [where I can] develop on and off the field,” he said. “A brotherhood.”

Across his senior campaign, Miller played on both sides of the football, he recorded 60 tackles (25.5 for loss) with eight sacks and forced four fumbles. He also only allowed one sack on the offensive line this past season.

Ohio State and Georgia are currently viewed as the leaders in Miller’s recruitment, as both made in-home visits with the highly-touted defensive lineman earlier this month. He was also re-offered by the new coaching staff’s at the University of Miami and Florida, respectively, and also has received extensive interest from Alabama.

Miller (6-6, 280) ranks as the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 77 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.