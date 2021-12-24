How Renfrow learned to deceive DBs and develop 'Third-and-Renfrow'

Football

By December 24, 2021 10:32 am

Hunter Renfrow is having a career season in his third year with the Raiders. The fifth-round pick of the 2019 NFL Draft has played in 14 games this season and has recorded career highs in receptions (89), targets (111), receiving yards (909) and receiving touchdowns (five).

Of course, Renfrow’s knack for making clutch catches and coming through in big situations, especially on third downs, has earned him the catchphrase “Third-and-Renfrow.”

Renfrow recently joined Raiders.com’s Eddie Paskal to discuss how he learned to deceive defensive backs and develop “Third-and-Renfrow,” among other topics.

You can check out Renfrow in the “Raiders Morning Commute” feature by clicking here: LINK.

