Latest on Clemson's 2023 linebacker targets

The Clemson Insider wanted to release some intel we’ve picked up regarding Clemson’s linebacker recruiting. Well, as far as the 2023 recruiting class is concerned.

We can tell you that Clemson’s staff has kept in contact with a range of prospects in the wake of Brent Venables’ departure to Oklahoma.

Clemson’s former defensive coordinator spearheaded the recruitment of three class of 2023 linebackers — Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star Dee Crayton, North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) four-star Grant Godfrey and Many (La.) four-star Tackett Curtis.

All three players are considered top-200 prospects and rank as No. 12, No. 16 and No. 6 linebackers, respectively, in the 2023 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

It’s worth mentioning that Curtis is the lone linebacker of the aforementioned trio, who currently holds an offer from Clemson. Though, the Tigers continue to recruit all three just the same.

Crayton told us that he’s kept in close contact with Clemson. Just last week, co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn came by his school and informed Crayton’s head coach that they’ll be heavily recruiting him and are excited for him as a prospect.

“Clemson’s a top-tier school in the whole country,” Crayton said. “So, I really respect that and I’m just gonna keep working and put it in God’s hands. I know that it’s not gonna come easy and I just have to keep producing on the field, trying to win games, and ultimately, that’s gonna get me to that offer soon.”

As for Godfrey, Lemanski Hall has kept in contact. Clemson’s defensive end coach was just checking up on him and how his basketball season was going, he said.

Godfrey’s older brother, R.J., of course, is a class of 2022 signee himself. The 6-foot-7 forward put pen to paper with Brad Brownell’s team in November. It would be a dream come true for the brothers to play with each other at the next level.

And as for Curtis, his head coach and uncle, Jess, told us that he believes Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator/linebacker coach, Wes Goodwin, has been in contact with his nephew, Tackett, who is one of the top linebacker recruits in the country.

There are a lot of pieces to be picked up, especially from the recruiting end of things, now that Venables is in Norman. That said, Clemson’s staff, particularly Goodwin, has worked diligently to pick up those pieces and continue to recruit prospects that have a clear interest in the program.

“Recruiting takes time, a lot of investment,” Goodwin said. “Nobody’s gonna outwork me is kind of the mentality that I have. So, just continuing to develop those relationships and pouring into young people.”

