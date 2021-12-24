Swinney talks from Clemson's Cheez-It Bowl practice

Football

Swinney talks from Clemson's Cheez-It Bowl practice

By December 24, 2021 4:38 pm

Clemson practiced for the first time in Orlando Friday as the Tigers prepare for the Cheez-It Bowl.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest on his Tigers from the practice fields.

Video Courtesy of Clemson Football

