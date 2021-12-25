What would Dabo Swinney be like on Twitter?

It’s hard to find anyone nowadays who doesn’t have a Twitter account, including plenty of college football coaches. But Dabo Swinney isn’t one of them.

Swinney is absent from the world of social media, but that doesn’t mean Clemson’s veteran coach doesn’t have opinions. Swinney has been publicly outspoken about some of the hot-button topics relating to the sport, rarely holding back his genuine opinions in interviews when those subjects are broached.

So what if Swinney had Twitter? What might that look like? The Clemson Insider has some thoughts.

Note: These are not real tweets from Swinney or anyone associated with Clemson’s football program. They’re simply guesses as to how Swinney might react on social media given his past comments regarding some of the most pressing topics regarding his team and the sport overall. For the sake of this exercise, we’re giving Swinney the Twitter handle @CoachDaboSwinney.

On the 2021 season…

@CoachDaboSwinney: Proud of our guys for responding after a disappointing start. And winning the state championship is always good. Need to finish strong in @CheezItBowl. Excited about the future! #ALLIN

On the recent changes to his coaching staff…

@CoachDaboSwinney: Couldn’t be happier for Brent and Tony, and I’m equally as excited for the new roles Brandon and Wesley will have on our staff. Two five-stars in the profession. The last time I promoted from within worked out OK. #TrustTheProcess

On the transfer portal…

@CoachDaboSwinney: We’re monitoring the portal just like everyone else, but this feels like education is being put on the backburner. Kids believe the grass is always greener somewhere else, but is it? It’s chaos right now.

On name, image and likeness (NIL)…

@CoachDaboSwinney: While I’m all for NIL opportunities for our student-athletes, I’d like to see them tied more to the education aspect of the college experience. Not everyone is going to get the same opportunity, something I’d like to see change. #TimesAreChanging

On his weekly call in-radio show…

@CoachDaboSwinney: Looking forward to talking about our team and answering some dadgum good questions from our fans tonight, especially Becky from Gaffney. Shoutout to the media that will be listening in, too.

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.