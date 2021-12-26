Clemson reaches out to player in transfer portal

Clemson’s coaches continue to monitor the transfer portal as they look to complete the Tigers’ roster.

The Clemson Insider can confirm that Clemson has reached out to an offensive lineman, who entered the portal on Dec. 20.

The Tigers reached out to former Cal starting offensive lineman McKade Mettauer as recently as Sunday afternoon. He exchanged messages with one of Clemson’s assistant coaches.

This season, Mettauer (6-4, 305) started all 12 games at right guard for Cal.

Pro Football Focus named him All-Pac 12 second-team, while he received an All-Pac 12 honorable mention for his play this season by the Pac-12 Coaches.

