Reed on what kept him at Clemson

ORLANDO — Mike Reed had his first chance to speak with reporters, since receiving a new title and promotion.

Clemson’s cornerbacks’ coach and newly minted special teams coordinator was made available during the team’s Cheez-It Bowl player-coordinator press conference on Sunday morning.

Reed was asked if he had any external opportunities come up this offseason and why he ultimately chose to stay at Clemson.

“Not really,” Reed explained. “You have opportunities every year. I’ve been in the game for a long time. I have a lot of friends that are in a lot of places. When you are at a place like Clemson, it’s kind of hard to leave. We do things a lot different than a lot of people. A lot of people base their program solely on winning and not developing and that’s one good thing I love about Clemson and the fact that it’s a family atmosphere. My family feels appreciated and wanted when they’re around the facility. For me, it was a no-brainer.

“I say I love my kids, when I say my kids, I mean my players. They’re like family. When those opportunities come, you’ve got to look at it, like do you want to leave these kids? And I’m not ready to leave my kids. I’m not ready to leave the staff. My kids have been here since three and five years old, so all they know is Clemson.”

Speaking of his “kids,” Reed has seen the likes of Andrew Booth, Jr. and Mario Goodrich develop into some of the best cornerbacks in the nation under his watch.

Booth and Goodrich were both made first-team All-ACC selections for their respective performance(s) this season. Booth is a likely first-round pick in April’s draft, while Goodrich accepted an invitation to play and participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl next month.

“As I’ve said, it’s a developmental program,” Reed said. “To see them grab hold of a lot of things that we try to teach them and for them to use them every day, it’s great. It’s like a newborn child. You see them crawl. Then, you’re there to see them walk and then to see them take their first steps and run, it’s a great feeling. These guys deserve it. They put in the work. And now it’s come to fruition.”

