Renfrow joins Hall of Fame company

Hunter Renfrow joined Hall of Fame company on Sunday.
With his first catch against the Denver Broncos — an 18-yard reception on the Las Vegas Raiders’ first possession of the game — Renfrow reached the 90-catch mark this season.
The Clemson legend and third-year NFL pro joined Tim Brown and Jerry Rice — two Hall of Famers — as the only Raiders in history to reach 90 catches in a season.
Entering Sunday’s game, Renfrow had 89 catches for 909 yards and five touchdowns this season.
Renfrow’s second catch of Sunday’s game and 91st of the season was a 10-yard touchdown connection with quarterback Derek Carr in the second quarter.
Raiders Wide Receivers With 90 Catches In A Season:
» @81TimBrown
» @JerryRice
» @renfrowhunter
Elite company. pic.twitter.com/MqPab1g7Gz
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 26, 2021
INCREDIBLE 🤯#DENvsLV on CBS | @renfrowhunter
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 26, 2021
Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.
Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.