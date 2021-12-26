Renfrow joins Hall of Fame company

By December 26, 2021 5:47 pm

Hunter Renfrow joined Hall of Fame company on Sunday.

With his first catch against the Denver Broncos — an 18-yard reception on the Las Vegas Raiders’ first possession of the game — Renfrow reached the 90-catch mark this season.

The Clemson legend and third-year NFL pro joined Tim Brown and Jerry Rice — two Hall of Famers — as the only Raiders in history to reach 90 catches in a season.

Entering Sunday’s game, Renfrow had 89 catches for 909 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Renfrow’s second catch of Sunday’s game and 91st of the season was a 10-yard touchdown connection with quarterback Derek Carr in the second quarter.

