Skalski says there was ‘not one ounce of uneasiness’ after Venables left Clemson

James Skalski is fully aware of the role Brent Venables played in the success of Clemson’s defense, having played under Venables for six seasons from 2016-21, a span in which the Tigers led the ACC in total defense (yards per game allowed) five times.

But while Skalski knows how significant Venables was to the Clemson defense and football program, he says there wasn’t a sense of apprehension amongst the team when the Tigers’ former defensive coordinator departed to become the new head coach at Oklahoma.

Skalski was asked during Clemson’s Cheez-It Bowl player-coordinator press conference on Sunday what the reaction within the team was after Venables left and if there was an uneasy feeling.

“Uneasy is not a good word to describe it at all,” the Tigers’ super senior linebacker said. “Everyone understands what Coach V has brought to this program the last 10 years, and it’s been great. But everyone is super excited for him and super happy for him. That is his next step. I mean, it was going to happen, and we are all very happy for him.

“But uneasy? No.”

Instead, after Venables moved on to Oklahoma, Skalski says the team was “excited for the new pieces that are coming in” for the Tigers, who of course will now be led on the defensive side of the ball by new co-defensive coordinators Wes Goodwin and Mickey Conn.

“Now we get to build something a little different, a little new, and I think all the young guys that are coming back are super excited,” Skalski said. “I know I’m excited to play one last game led by these guys.”

“But no, not one ounce of uneasiness,” he added.

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.