Uiagalelei gives injury update

During Clemson’s Cheez-It Bowl player-coordinator press conference on Sunday morning, D.J. Uiagalelei was asked for an update on his health status heading into the bowl game vs. Iowa State.

The Tigers’ sophomore quarterback sustained a sprained knee in the first half against Louisville on Nov. 6. He then sported a bulky brace for Clemson’s remaining three regular-season games.

Additionally, he had a splint on the index finger of his throwing hand. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said last month that Uiagalelei was dealing with “a tendon thing in there that he’s got to keep taped up.”

“I feel like right now, I’m healthy,” Uiagalelei said on Sunday. “But of course, I won’t be completely healthy. But I’ll be perfectly fine to be able to go out there and play the game to my full ability. Eventually, in the offseason, I’ll get more healthier and get 100 percent. But right now, I’m feeling perfectly fine.”

In 12 games this season, Uiagalelei has completed 54.7 percent of his passes for 2,059 yards and nine touchdowns with nine interceptions, while rushing for 296 yards on 99 carries (3.0 average) with four rushing scores.

The Cheez It-Bowl is set to kick off at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and will be televised on ESPN.

