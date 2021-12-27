Clemson-Duke hoops put on hold

December 27, 2021

Clemson’s men’s basketball team will have to wait even longer than anticipated to play its next game.

The Tigers’ home game against No. 2 Duke scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Blue Devils’ program, according to the USA Today Network. Duke’s game at Notre Dame on Saturday is also being postponed.

When Duke’s game against Clemson (9-4, 1-1 ACC) might be made up isn’t known. Duke, which is also scheduled to host the Tigers on Jan. 25, had not officially announced the postponements as of late Monday morning.

With Duke on hold, the next game on Clemson’s schedule is Jan. 4 at home against Virginia, a team the Tigers just beat. Clemson, which is riding a four-game winning streak, is hasn’t played since knocking off the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

To this point of the season, the Tigers haven’t had any coronavirus-related issues.

