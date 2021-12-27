Former Clemson LB throws shade at Gamecock fans

A former Clemson linebacker threw some shade at South Carolina fans on social media Monday.

Judah Davis, who played for the Tigers from 2015-18, responded to a post on Twitter from Cameron Magruder, who wrote, “Tag someone who would talk trash down 30”.

Davis, who went 4-0 against South Carolina during his Clemson career, replied to the tweet, writing, “The entire Gamecock fan base”.

Davis is one of five Tigers to earn a national championship ring as a second-generation Tiger, and earned his second alongside his brother, J.D., to surpass the one earned by his father, College Football Hall of Famer Jeff Davis.

Clemson most recently defeated South Carolina, 30-0, on Nov. 27 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia to improve to 72-42-4 all-time against the Gamecocks. Clemson’s 72 all-time wins against South Carolina are the program’s most against any opponent.

The Tigers have now recorded seven consecutive wins against South Carolina for the first time since a seven-game streak from 1934-40, matching the longest winning streak in the series by either team all-time.