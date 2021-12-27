Positive COVID tests hit the Clemson Football Program

ORLANDO, Fla. — We wanted to pass along the latest we’ve gathered regarding Clemson’s COVID-19 situation ahead of its Cheez-It Bowl matchup vs. Iowa State on Wednesday.

In speaking with a source on Monday, TCI has learned that three Tigers have tested positive for COVID-19. We can tell you that one of those is an assistant coach, another is a support staffer, and the other is a receiver.

We know that sophomore receiver E.J. Williams was not at Clemson’s bowl practice on Monday afternoon, although we can’t confirm at this time whether Williams is the receiver that tested positive.

We will keep you updated as we pick up additional information on the Tigers’ COVID-19 situation heading into the Cheez-It Bowl, which is set for a 5:45 p.m. kickoff Wednesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.