Davis confident Clemson's D will continue to be 'great' under Goodwin

Tyler Davis is back in his old stomping grounds for the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Apopka (Fla.) native was all smiles as he’s back in the Sunshine State and can enjoy some of his parent’s home cooking.

Davis, who grew up 12 miles northwest of Orlando, spoke with reporters Monday, following the team’s final practice of the season at Boone High School.

“I feel like we look very good,” Davis said when asked how the defensive unit looks heading into Wednesday’s game. “Coach Wes added some stuff, so I feel like we’re very prepared.”

Davis has seen first-hand the differences between Goodwin and his former defensive coordinator Brent Venables. There are many, in terms of their coaching styles, but that was to be expected.

And while Goodwin served as Venables’ right-hand man for the last couple of years, he’s already added some new wrinkles to Clemson’s defense, as Davis alluded to.

“It’s been very different,” Davis said. “Coach Wes is a more laid back guy and [Coach V] is more intense and in your face. So, it’s been very different, but I feel like they have the same objective and that’s to be a great defense and I think that’s what we will be.”

Davis indicated that despite their contrasting coaching styles, it’s more about the message and not how it’s delivered. He takes it all the same.

While he was asked about his feelings regarding Venables’ departure, Davis took the time to show some support for his new defensive coordinator.

“It was kind of sad for me,” he said. “I didn’t want Coach V to leave, but he had a good opportunity to go somewhere else and put his imprint on Oklahoma. But, I’m glad to see that Wes get the opportunity to show what he bout and get the opportunity to be the new DC.”

And with his new opportunity, Goodwin has been plenty vocal, according to Davis.

