Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson ends season on high note with Cheez-It Bowl win

ORLANDO, Fla. — No. 19 Clemson (10-3) finished the 2021 season on a high note with its 20-13 win over Iowa State (7-6) in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery for The Clemson Insider of the Tigers’ Cheez-It Bowl victory: LINK.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks