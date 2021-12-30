Clemson offensive lineman has a message for the doubters

One of Clemson’s starting offensive linemen took to Twitter on Thursday with a message for the doubters following the 19th-ranked Tigers’ 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Jordan McFadden, Clemson’s starting left tackle and a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021, wrote, “All year so many people counted us out and doubted us. This team never gave in or quit. I’m so grateful for my brothers and this program man. This is legit the most fun I’ve ever had playing the game and it’s all because of the bond I share with this team and coaches.”

“I love y’all boys so much,” he added.

After a 2-2 start to the season, Clemson (10-3) won eight of its last nine games, including each of its last six contests.

Clemson won 10 games in a season in which it started 2-2 or worse for the second time in school history, joining the 2014 Tigers that rebounded from a 2-2 start through four games (and a 1-2 start through three games) to finish 10-3 with a bowl win in Orlando.

With the Cheez-It Bowl victory, the Tigers have now recorded at least 10 wins for a school-record 11th consecutive season, becoming only the third program in history ever to post 11 consecutive 10-win seasons, joining Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21).

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced in November that McFadden plans to return to Clemson for the 2022 season.

I love y’all boys so much🤍🤞🏾 — jmac 🖤 (@Jmac_2332) December 30, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks