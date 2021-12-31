Clemson extends offer to brother of longtime Tiger

An underrated prospect in the class of 2022 picked up an offer from Clemson on Friday.

Vestavia Hills (Ala.) High School wide receiver Cole Turner has received an offer from the Tigers, according to Vestavia Hills head coach Sean Calhoun.

Cole is the younger brother of longtime Clemson safety Nolan Turner.

Cole has been on Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham’s radar, and while the Tigers signed two receivers to their 2022 recruiting class on Dec. 15 — Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star Adam Randall and Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) four-star Antonio Williams — the Tigers have still remained interested in Cole.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Calhoun on Friday following Cole’s offer from Clemson.

Grisham called Cole this morning, and Calhoun confirmed to TCI that it is a scholarship offer and not a preferred walk-on offer.

“They’re really excited about him,” Calhoun said. “He has a high ceiling, and they like his frame.”

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder’s first Division I offer came from Buffalo.

Cole has taken unofficial visits to both Ole Miss and South Florida. He has a handful of offers from FCS schools like East Tennessee State, Central Arkansas and Samford, in addition to the aforementioned offer from Buffalo.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks