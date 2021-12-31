Offer would put Tigers ‘at the top’ for elite in-state QB

Clemson continues to keep tabs on one of the nation’s top-ranked quarterbacks in a future class, who just so happens to hail from the Palmetto State.

Chapin (S.C.) High School 2024 dual-threat signal-caller Jayden Bradford is being monitored by the Tigers and remains firmly on their recruiting radar for his class.

“I know they have come by my school, and my coach informs me that they ask about me and check up weekly,” Bradford told The Clemson Insider.

As a sophomore this season, Bradford (6-1, 175) completed 153-of-238 passes (64.3 percent) for 2,018 yards and 22 touchdowns with just five interceptions, while rushing for 367 yards and five more scores on the ground.

South Carolina, NC State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Vanderbilt and Georgia State have all offered Bradford, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect in the state of South Carolina, No. 8 quarterback nationally and No. 94 overall prospect for the class of 2024.

Bradford only had one visit scheduled as of the time he spoke with TCI but plans to hit the road for multiple recruiting trips this offseason.

“I’m going to NC State on (Jan.) 22 I believe for their junior day,” he said, “and I will definitely get out to other schools, just unsure of which ones yet. Just trying to give myself the best opportunity I can.”

Bradford most recently visited Clemson for the UConn game in November, and before that, he traveled to campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp back in June.

Returning to Tiger Town at some point moving forward is something Bradford certainly intends to do.

“I would love to go back,” he said. “Whenever they have the time, I will for sure make it up there.”

Bradford’s visits to Clemson in the past have allowed him to start getting to know and building a relationship with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter early in the process.

Bradford was happy for Streeter when he recently got promoted to be the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator following Tony Elliott’s departure to Virginia for the head coaching position there.

“I think it’s awesome that Coach Streeter got that job,” Bradford said. “I know he puts his heart and soul into the program, so I’m really happy to see that all his hard work has paid off. But I know he’s not done yet and is gonna do his best to put Clemson back on the mountaintop of college football.”

Bradford is keeping an open mind when it comes to his college options, but there’s no doubt an offer from Clemson in the future would make the prominent in-state program a prime contender in his recruitment.

“Obviously I’m not gonna eliminate any schools right now. I’m just trying to figure where I fit best,” he said. “If the Tigers offer, they would be at the top of my list for sure.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks