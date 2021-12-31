Time for Jacksonville to start thinking about getting Lawrence some help

Trevor Lawrence’s receivers lead the NFL in dropped passes…

That is all.

But in all seriousness, with the NFL season winding down and Jacksonville all but locked in for the 1st overall pick again, it’s time to start thinking about getting him some help next season. It’s doubtful the Jaguars would use the first pick on a wideout, although maybe the second round would be a good option. Clemson fans would love to see them take Justyn Ross. But with rookies always being a coin flip on whether or not they will be successful, the more likely option would be to bring in some free-agent talent.

Next year’s crop of free-agent wide receivers is not a very deep one, but it does have some great talent. It’s still a bit early, and it’s unknown who will resign with their current ball clubs and who will jump ship. But we thought it would be fun to take a look at who’s potentially available.

The first one that jumps out, and a Clemson fan favorite, is rising NFL superstar Mike Williams. The LA Chargers of course have the option to keep him in town, but many around the league speculate they might let him walk — despite having a career year and showing he is clearly a No. 1 receiver. Obviously he would have a ton of interest around the league, so it would be tough getting him to Jacksonville. But a Clemson-studded offense sounds pretty cool.

Chicago’s Allen Robinson is another big name that will be available. Perhaps a high-dollar deal and the Florida sun would be enough to tempt him away from cold and dreary Chicago.

Realistically, with the state of the Jags, they would seem to be best served going after some big names at the tail end of their careers. Luckily, there are several great options there. Antonio Brown is one that comes to mind. IF he decides to leave Tampa, he would be a good fit with Lawrence. Despite a lot of off-the-field issues, AB still has the skills of an elite wideout. Surrounded by talent in Tampa, he’d likely get a ton more passes thrown his way in Jacksonville. Also, another shot at being the GUY like he was in Pittsburgh for all those years.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the LA Rams is another of those big names on hard times. Clearly talented, but also clearly a distraction on and off the field, OBJ would be a bit of a risk. But as a spotlight guy, being able to come in and be the GUY might be tempting for him as well.

A few more possibilities include ole Clemson star Sammy Watkins, now with the Baltimore Ravens. And reliable slot target Adam Humphries of the Washington Football Team will also be available.

Non-WRU players that jump out to us are Dede Westbrook (Minnesota Vikings), Rashard Higgins (Cleveland Browns), and Jamison Crowder (New York Jets) — all very talented, and productive guys who could be looking for a new opportunity.

Most passes dropped by his receivers 🔹 Trevor Lawrence – 32 pic.twitter.com/B2HDen7OnJ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 30, 2021

