Former Jag breaks down Lawrence's film

Former Jag breaks down Lawrence's film

Football

Former Jag breaks down Lawrence's film

By January 1, 2022 9:49 am

By |

Trevor Lawrence’s rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars is winding down, with only two games remaining in the team’s 2021 campaign.

But Jaguars analyst Jeff Lageman, who played defensive end for the Jags from 1995-98, saw noticeable improvement from the former Clemson quarterback in Jacksonville’s Week 16 road loss to the New York Jets last Sunday.

“Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a limited amount of opportunities to continue to improve in his rookie season,” Lageman said. “In New York, I thought he improved greatly.”

Watch Lageman break down Lawrence’s film from the game against the Jets in the following feature from the Jaguars:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
31 Dec 2115hr

Clemson’s football program passed its final exam earlier this week, holding off Iowa State for a win in the Cheez-It Bowl. Now that all the coursework on the Tigers’ 2021 season is completed, it’s time (…)

31 Dec 2117hr

Christian Wilkins has had a strong season for the Miami Dolphins. But just how good has the former Clemson defensive lineman been? According to Pro Football Focus, heading into Week 17 of the NFL season, Wilkins (…)

31 Dec 2118hr

Clemson legend and Ring of Honor member Fred Cone passed away early on the morning of Friday, Dec. 31 at the age of 95. Cone had suffered a broken hip on Dec. 16 and had survived surgery to correct the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home