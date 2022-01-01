Former Jag breaks down Lawrence's film

Trevor Lawrence’s rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars is winding down, with only two games remaining in the team’s 2021 campaign.

But Jaguars analyst Jeff Lageman, who played defensive end for the Jags from 1995-98, saw noticeable improvement from the former Clemson quarterback in Jacksonville’s Week 16 road loss to the New York Jets last Sunday.

“Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a limited amount of opportunities to continue to improve in his rookie season,” Lageman said. “In New York, I thought he improved greatly.”

Watch Lageman break down Lawrence’s film from the game against the Jets in the following feature from the Jaguars:

Step in the Film Room for a closer look at @Trevorlawrencee’s tape, presented by @surface.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/fKaO2x4JNA — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 30, 2021

