Latest NFL Draft projections for Andrew Booth

Mock drafts continue to pop up online as we draw closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

Here are a few of the latest projections for Clemson junior cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who is widely expected to be a first-round pick:

Sporting News released its new first-round mock on Saturday and has Booth being taken by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 19 overall pick.

“The Eagles are getting nice late-career play from Darius “Big Play” Slay and Avonte Maddox has been good, too, but they could use a further boost in the secondary from Booth,” Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer wrote. “He is a strong, active corner who has the speed and ball skills to become a worthy successor to Slay as their top cover man.”

Meanwhile, Pro Football Network’s latest mock draft this week has Booth going off the board with the second overall selection to the Detroit Lions.

“Detroit needs some assistance stopping the pass, and adding Andrew Booth Jr.to their secondary would be a great start,” Pro Football Network’s Joe Broback wrote. “Booth has dominated nearly every matchup he’s faced, but Clemson’s offensive struggles this year overshadowed what turned out to be an impressive season from the defense.”

Pro Football Focus released another mock draft recently as well and projects Booth to be selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 27th overall pick.

“The Bucs are one of those teams that don’t really need a lot at the moment, but with pending free agents like Pierre-Paul, Godwin, Jensen, Suh, Brown, Gronk and others, they are in a position to take anyone,” Pro Football Focus’ Eric Eager wrote. “As such, they go cornerback in the first round for the first time since they took Vernon Hargreaves III in 2016. Booth broke up three passes and intercepted another three in 2021, all while giving up 312 yards into his coverage.”

