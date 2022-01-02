What They Are Saying: Renfrow shines again on Sunday, reaches milestone

Hunter Renfrow shined again on Sunday and played a key role in helping the Las Vegas Raiders to a 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Clemson legend and third-year NFL receiver caught seven passes for 76 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown reception on a fourth-and-2 play early in the fourth quarter that gave the Raiders a 20-17 lead. Renfrow also had 64 punt return yards, including a 41-yard return.

It looked at first like Renfrow scored a second touchdown on the Raiders’ final possession, but he was ruled down by contact upon replay review. However, the 24-yard catch still helped set up the Raiders’ game-winning field goal as time expired.

With another big performance, Renfrow reached the 1,000-yard receiving milestone for the first time in his career — college or pro. The 2019 fifth-round pick now has 99 catches for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Check out what they are saying about Renfrow in Sunday’s game:

What a way to do it. Congrats on 1K, @renfrowhunter! pic.twitter.com/EwKAI1DQNQ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 2, 2022

3̵r̵d̵ 4th and Renfrow 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RSackiAFRJ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 2, 2022

Hunter Renfrow had three catches on that first drive giving him 95 on the season and tying him with TE Todd Christensen for third most catches in a season in #Raiders history. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) January 2, 2022

renfrow so 🔥 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) January 2, 2022

Y’all know how i feel about Hunter Renfrow 🥰 — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) January 2, 2022

Hunter Renfrow is a G!! At some point y’all gotta stop looking at the jersey Swag, hair line, and paint job. Hunter outchea giving folks the blues and that’s the ultimate swag demonstration… #Killa — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 2, 2022

Hunter Renfrow needs to get his incredibly smart, hard working, crafty athletic ass AHT of Indianapolis STAT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 2, 2022

OH MY HUNTER RENFROW ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/fcrouKOWbh — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 2, 2022

Renfrow with career long (college or pro) 41 yard punt return to set up Raiders field goal and 10-0 lead. Has three catches also for 95 this season — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 2, 2022

Hunter Renfrow is elusive 🔥 📺: #LVvsIND on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/gA61IOKM3m — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks