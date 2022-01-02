What They Are Saying: Renfrow shines again on Sunday, reaches milestone

Football

By January 2, 2022 8:04 pm

Hunter Renfrow shined again on Sunday and played a key role in helping the Las Vegas Raiders to a 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Clemson legend and third-year NFL receiver caught seven passes for 76 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown reception on a fourth-and-2 play early in the fourth quarter that gave the Raiders a 20-17 lead. Renfrow also had 64 punt return yards, including a 41-yard return.

It looked at first like Renfrow scored a second touchdown on the Raiders’ final possession, but he was ruled down by contact upon replay review. However, the 24-yard catch still helped set up the Raiders’ game-winning field goal as time expired.

With another big performance, Renfrow reached the 1,000-yard receiving milestone for the first time in his career — college or pro. The 2019 fifth-round pick now has 99 catches for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Check out what they are saying about Renfrow in Sunday’s game:

