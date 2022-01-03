Grisham has eye on talented local recruit with Clemson ties

In December, as part of its 2022 recruiting class, Clemson signed a pair of standouts from Greenville (S.C.) High School – tight end Josh Sapp and offensive lineman Collin Sadler.

Another talented prospect from Greenville High that the Tigers have their eye on is Mazeo Bennett, a speedy and explosive wide receiver/defensive back in the 2024 class.

Bennett made his first recruiting visit to Clemson in October for the Florida State game, and while on campus, had the chance to talk with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and safeties coach/new co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn.

Bennett spoke with The Clemson Insider recently and recalled his genuine conversation with Grisham, during which he laid out how Clemson goes about the recruiting process and let Bennett know he is on Grisham’s board for receivers in the 2024 class.

“When I talked with Coach Grisham, he kept it 100 with me,” Bennett said. “Everybody knows Clemson’s tradition in recruitment, and they don’t offer young. Coach Grisham kept that real with me. He explained the whole situation and he told me that there’s not a lot of 2024 guys that are on his board, and he told me that I’m one of them. So, when he said that, that meant something.”

Looking back on his unofficial visit to Clemson, Bennett said the family atmosphere he felt on campus around Grisham and the coaching staff is one of the things that stood out most to him.

“They made everything personal. Everything they say hits you in the heart,” he said. “Talking with Coach Grisham, he made sure that he was not only talking to me, but talking to my pops. My pops was with us in the conversation. We were having a conversation as a family.”

A 6-foot, 165-pound sophomore, Bennett has collected early offers from South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Coastal Carolina.

An offer from Clemson in the future would certainly be huge for him, and he would love to have the opportunity to team up with Sapp and Sadler again in college with the Tigers.

“Two of my teammates are (signed) to Clemson, so they tell me everything,” Bennett said. “They love the program obviously and they’re ready to work, and they know the tradition behind Clemson, the family atmosphere, the relationship with God Clemson has, and that’s something that a lot of other schools can’t compete with.”

