People pushing for expanded playoff won't like Saban's comments

Last Friday, Nick Saban’s Alabama team was on the winning end of another blowout College Football Playoff semifinal game, with the Crimson Tide defeating Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 10 against Georgia — which rolled over Michigan in the other CFP semifinal, 34-11.

Of course, talks continue about possible expansion of the CFP from the current four-team format. On Monday, Saban gave his thoughts on the state of the playoff and was asked by a reporter if he feels the playoff being expanded to 12 teams would possibly help create more competitive games, or if a 12-team format would diminish the meaning of regular season/bowl games too much.

People pushing for CFP expansion won’t like Saban’s comments.

Nick Saban asked if CFP expansion could help avoid semifinal blowouts: "If this is the best four teams and they played each other, I don’t see the logic that if we had more teams, they would be better games. I don’t see how that adds up." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 3, 2022

Saban was asked about CFP expansion and he's talking around it, but he did say: "The more we expand playoffs the more we minimize bowl games, the importance of bowl games, which I said when we went to four. I don't think that's changed, and I think it's also come to fruition." — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) January 3, 2022

