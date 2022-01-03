People pushing for expanded playoff won't like Saban's comments

Football

By January 3, 2022 12:45 pm

Last Friday, Nick Saban’s Alabama team was on the winning end of another blowout College Football Playoff semifinal game, with the Crimson Tide defeating Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 10 against Georgia — which rolled over Michigan in the other CFP semifinal, 34-11.

Of course, talks continue about possible expansion of the CFP from the current four-team format. On Monday, Saban gave his thoughts on the state of the playoff and was asked by a reporter if he feels the playoff being expanded to 12 teams would possibly help create more competitive games, or if a 12-team format would diminish the meaning of regular season/bowl games too much.

People pushing for CFP expansion won’t like Saban’s comments.

