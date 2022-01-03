Renfrow talks 'incredible' accomplishment he once thought was 'out of the realm of possibility'

Hunter Renfrow isn’t one to get caught up in individual statistics. Still, Sunday was a special day in that regard for the former Clemson star and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver.

During the Raiders’ 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Renfrow reached the 1,000-yard receiving milestone for the first time in his career — college or pro.

The 2019 fifth-round pick now has 99 catches for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns this season, after recording 656 receiving yards last season and 605 receiving yards in 2019.

The most receiving yards Renfrow had in a single season at Clemson came in 2017, when he had 602.

“That’s incredible,” Renfrow said to the media after the game, of being a 1,000-yard receiver in the NFL. “I’ve never really gauged my success off of yards or catches or anything like that. But I’m not going to lie to you, that did seem kind of out of the realm of possibility coming in as a rookie. I’d never had 600 yards in college. So, I just wanted to go out there and be the best receiver I could be and give ourselves a chance to win.”

Always humble, Renfrow gave a shout out to teammates like wide receivers Zay Jones, Bryan Edwards and DeSean Jackson, as well as tight ends Darren Waller and Foster Moreau, for taking some attention from defenses off him and helping him have the personal success he’s experienced this season.

“To be able to do that, it speaks a lot of Zay Jones — he had 120 yards today — Bryan been taking the top off of defenses, Desean Jackson as well,” Renfrow said. “I have a lot to credit to those guys, Darren and Foster as well.”

Renfrow caught seven passes for 76 yards in Sunday’s game against the Colts, including an 11-yard touchdown reception on a fourth-and-2 play early in the fourth quarter that gave the Raiders a 20-17 lead. Renfrow also had 64 punt return yards, including a 41-yard return.

It looked at first like Renfrow scored a second touchdown on the Raiders’ final possession, but he was ruled down by contact upon replay review. However, the 24-yard catch still helped set up the Raiders’ game-winning field goal as time expired.

“Derek did a good job of extending the play,” Renfrow said. “I know a lot of people have been on him about that. So, it’s all about the first step. And if you can see it right before the DB does and Derek can find you, then you have a good formula for success there. Derek did that, the O-line did a good job of extending the play and letting us extend it, and Derek found me. It was a good job by him.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

