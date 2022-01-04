Clemson offers OL in transfer portal

Clemson has extended an offer to an offensive lineman that recently put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

The Tigers have offered University of Louisiana transfer O-lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, he announced via social media Tuesday night.

Torrence has started for the Ragin’ Cajuns the past three seasons and has two years of eligibility left.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder enter the portal on Sunday. He has since announced offers from Auburn and Ole Miss, in addition to Clemson.

The Greensburg, La., native is a two-time all-conference selection.

