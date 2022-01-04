Former SEC commit announces Clemson offer

Clemson has extended an offer to an uncommitted prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Montgomery, Ala.) three-star defensive back Kylon Griffin reported the offer from the Tigers on social media Tuesday night.

Griffin (6-0, 187) is a former Mississippi State commit and appears to have narrowed down his recruitment to two schools — Nebraska and Clemson. He’ll likely be taking official visits to those respective schools later this month.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!