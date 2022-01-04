Former SEC commit announces Clemson offer

Former SEC commit announces Clemson offer

Recruiting

Former SEC commit announces Clemson offer

By January 4, 2022 10:26 pm

By |

Clemson has extended an offer to an uncommitted prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Montgomery, Ala.) three-star defensive back Kylon Griffin reported the offer from the Tigers on social media Tuesday night.

Griffin (6-0, 187) is a former Mississippi State commit and appears to have narrowed down his recruitment to two schools — Nebraska and Clemson. He’ll likely be taking official visits to those respective schools later this month.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

35m

Clemson has extended an offer to an offensive lineman that recently put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. The Tigers have offered University of Louisiana transfer O-lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, he (…)

8hr

A former Clemson assistant’s employer has ensured him of sticking around at his current job a little longer. Jeff Scott has received a contract extension at South Florida that will keep him as the Bulls’ (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home