Former SEC commit announces Clemson offer

Clemson has extended an offer to an uncommitted prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Montgomery, Ala.) three-star defensive back Kylon Griffin reported the offer from the Tigers on social media Tuesday night.
Griffin (6-0, 187) is a former Mississippi State commit and appears to have narrowed down his recruitment to two schools — Nebraska and Clemson. He’ll likely be taking official visits to those respective schools later this month.
Truly Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University🟣🟠🙏🏾 @MCPKnightsFB @kirkjuice32 @RWrightRivals @YellowhammerFB @TCraw3 @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @CoachConn #ALLIN @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/zW1BGOB1sn
— Kylon Griffin (@kylonisland) January 5, 2022
