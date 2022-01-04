SEC legacy recruit picks up Clemson offer

Clemson handed its second offer of the day to another four-star North Carolina defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, this one going to an SEC legacy recruit.

Hickory (N.C.) High School four-star edge rusher Rico Walker announced via social media Tuesday that he has been offered by the Tigers.

Walker’s father, Ricardo, is a native of Darlington, S.C., and was a defensive tackle at Auburn in the 1990s.

Walker, who lists close to 20 scholarship offers, plays defensive end/outside linebacker on defense in addition to seeing action at tight end and wide receiver on the offensive side of the ball. In 11 games as a junior this season, the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder posted 56 total tackles (seven for loss) and seven sacks to go with 12 catches for 131 yards and three receiving touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Walker is ranked as high as the No. 123 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class by ESPN. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 14 edge defender and No. 161 overall prospect in his class.

He was in Death Valley as an unofficial visitor for the Tigers’ 30-20 victory over Florida State on Oct. 30.

Where do the Tigers stand with Walker at this stage of his recruiting process?

“They’re sitting pretty good,” he told The Clemson Insider in early December.

Asked what has stood out most to him about Clemson so far, Walker said, “The family-type atmosphere.”

