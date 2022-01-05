Booth moves up in McShay's latest NFL Draft rankings

This week, ESPN senior NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay released his updated ranking of the top 32 prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft class right now (subscription required).

Clemson junior cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is ranked No. 23 on McShay’s latest list, up seven spots from where Booth was ranked in McShay’s Dec. 6 version.

“I like Booth’s game a lot,” McShay wrote. “He does a nice job locating the ball while running in phase with receivers, and he is at his best in press coverage. Booth has a smooth back pedal and quick feet, but he does overreact at times to a receiver’s first move. The ball skills are top notch, as he had three interceptions and five passes broken up in 11 games this season.”

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2021, Booth also recorded 37 total tackles (three for loss) this season.

The Dacula, Ga., native nabbed team defensive player of the game honors after compiling two interceptions and a pass breakup at South Carolina on Nov. 27, joining Marion Reeves (1971) and Willie Underwood (1980) as the only Clemson players with multiple interceptions in a game in the rivalry’s history.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks