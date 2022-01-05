Good news for former Clemson WR in the NFL

Good news regarding a former Clemson wide receiver in the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday they have activated wide receiver Amari Rodgers from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 18 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

Rodgers, the Packers’ third-round pick in the the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 85 overall selection), was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Dec. 27 prior to Green Bay’s game vs. the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday.

Rodgers has had a minimal role at receiver for the Packers this season but has contributed on special teams as a punt/kick returner. Now that he’s healthy again, Rodgers figures to serve in a similar capacity Sunday vs. the Lions.

A first-team All-ACC selection at Clemson in 2020, Rodgers has recorded three receptions for 40 yards and one rush for 11 yards during his first season in Green Bay, while returning 19 punts for 143 yards and nine kickoffs for 151 yards.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

