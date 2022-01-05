Shots fired between Clemson, Oklahoma staffs

It looks like things are heating up between the staffs at Clemson and Oklahoma.

Of course, since becoming Oklahoma’s new head coach, former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has brought some other former Tiger assistants to Norman with him, including Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis.

Chavis, a former defensive player development coach at Clemson and the Sooners’ new defensive ends/outside linebackers coach, took to Twitter earlier this week and posted the following graphic featuring Venables and stats his defenses have recorded since 2012:

Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t! We aren’t leaving the defense in South Carolina baby!!! pic.twitter.com/HkfV6SJp44 — Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) January 3, 2022

On Wednesday, Clemson Football appeared to take a shot back at Oklahoma, responding with their own version of Chavis’ tweet:

