Football

Shots fired between Clemson, Oklahoma staffs

By January 5, 2022 4:09 pm

It looks like things are heating up between the staffs at Clemson and Oklahoma.

Of course, since becoming Oklahoma’s new head coach, former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has brought some other former Tiger assistants to Norman with him, including Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis.

Chavis, a former defensive player development coach at Clemson and the Sooners’ new defensive ends/outside linebackers coach, took to Twitter earlier this week and posted the following graphic featuring Venables and stats his defenses have recorded since 2012:

On Wednesday, Clemson Football appeared to take a shot back at Oklahoma, responding with their own version of Chavis’ tweet:

