Swinney moves quickly for Bates' replacement

Wanting to add someone with NFL experience, Dabo Swinney is expected to bring back one of Clemson’s own to round out his coaching staff.

Clemson is closing in on hiring Nick Eason to help coach the defensive line, sources tell The Clemson Insider. Eason, a former Clemson defensive lineman, would replace Todd Bates, who spent five seasons coaching the Tigers’ defensive tackles before recently joining Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma.

Eason spent this past season as the defensive line coach at Auburn, his first job back in college after a lengthy career playing and coaching in the NFL. A defensive end at Clemson from 1999-2002, Eason played 10 seasons with four different NFL teams before starting his coaching career as an assistant defensive line coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2013.

He also coached with the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals before being hired at Auburn, where he helped coach second-team all-SEC lineman Derick Hall this season.

