Watch: Renfrow mic'd up while passing 1,000 receiving yards vs. Colts

Watch: Renfrow mic'd up while passing 1,000 receiving yards vs. Colts

Football

Watch: Renfrow mic'd up while passing 1,000 receiving yards vs. Colts

By January 5, 2022 5:22 pm

By |

Former Clemson star and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow reached a meaningful milestone against the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday, catching seven passes for 76 yards to become a 1,000-yard receiver for the first time in his career.

Go on the field with Renfrow in the following video from the Raiders as he was mic’d up during the Week 17 win vs. the Colts:

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

A Clemson coach is fired up about the team’s reported new hire. While it hasn’t been announced just yet, Clemson is expected to hire former Tiger and current Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason to replace (…)

10hr

Following Todd Bates’ surprise departure to Oklahoma, The Clemson Insider reached out to a highly-touted defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, to get his reaction. Just last week, Alabaster (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home