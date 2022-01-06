Clemson signee upset over not being able to play in All-American Bowl

One of Clemson’s signees in the 2022 class took to social media Thursday and announced that he will not be able to participate in the All-American Bowl on Saturday in San Antonio (12 p.m., NBC).

Four-star cornerback signee Toriano Pride of East St. Louis (Ill.) High School revealed that he will miss the All-American Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols. Pride also noted that he practiced on Monday in San Antonio and is asymptomatic.

Pride is clearly upset over the way things went down and the fact he can’t play in the All-American Bowl.

“I don’t understand why I was told I HAD to get vaccinated in order to participate in the All-American bowl, I did that and even got the booster shot,” Pride wrote in a Twitter post. “Only to be told on the Thursday before I arrived you were now testing. I would have gotten tested at home prior to 3 days of getting to San Antonio. I participated all day Monday for you to tell me although I’m asymptomatic, I will have to quarantine until Saturday. I can’t play in game or even go to the game, you won’t retest. We work too hard to get here to be kicked aside to the curb. I just don’t understand (facepalm emoji)”

